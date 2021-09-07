New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss OTT is making a loud noise on all social media platforms since the show has kick-started in August 2021. As the OTT show is nearing its end, speculative news of celebs approached by Bigg Boss 15 makers are doing rounds. Earlier, we informed you, Arjun Bijlani, Neha Marda and Disha Vakani, are reported to enter Salman Khan's hosted show in October. Now a new report is doing rounds regarding another popular TV actress Reem Shaikh.

Yes, you read that right, as per rumours doing rounds on all entertainment portals, Tujhse Hai Raabta actress Reem has been approached by the BB makers. As per a report in SpotBoyE, a source was quoted saying, "Since longtime makers were in discussion with Reem for participating in the show. Though she had not shown interest as she was busy with her show Tujhse Hai Raabta. However, now that the show has gone off air in July, the actress has made up her mind and will be seen as a contestant now.”

If this report turns out to be true then, the 18-year-old actress will be making a smashing debut in the reality-based show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Talking about Reem, she is quite a popular face in the TV world. She started her career with Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi. However, gained fame from Colors TV most loved show Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha as Rimjhim and later as young Kaurwaki in Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat. Lately, she was seen in Zee TV's Tujhse Hai Raabta as Kalyani Malhar Rane, which went off-air this year in July. On the movie front, the actress has enacted in three films, namely Wazir, Gul Makai and Tuesdays And Fridays.

Coming back to Bigg Boss 15, the show is reported to kick start from October 3, 2021. Earlier, the show was scheduled to commence from mid-September, but Salman Khan is currently shooting for his upcoming film Tiger 3 in Russia. This is why the shooting for BB 15 was postponed to the first week of October. This season, the show is going to be a bit hatke as the makers have introduced a new theme, 'Jungle', wherein contestants will first have to cross this forest to enter the house.

