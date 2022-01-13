New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The house of Bigg Boss 15 is filled with high voltage drama and has its own twists and turns. The makers of the show are all set to bring a new twist to the reality game show by adding wild card entries. Earlier, media reports suggested that actor Vishal Kotian was one among those wild card entries. However, he tested Covid-19 positive, and his entry as a wild card contestant has been postponed.

After Vishal Kotian, another name that popped out was of Shamita Shetty's Rakhi brother Rajeev Adatia, who was supposed to make a wild card entry. And now, according to 'The Real Khabri', Simba Nagpal is set to make an entry as a wild card contestant in Bigg Boss 15 house.

"Exclusive BiggBoss15! Simba Nagpal will soon re-enter the house as wildcard may be on WKW," The Real Khabri tweeted.

The Khabri is a social media handle that gives an update about the upcoming Bigg Boss episodes. Simba Nagpal was evicted from ‘Bigg Boss 15’ during a task and when Pratik Sehajpal chose to save Neha Bhasin and eliminated Simba. Simba was often criticised for not being active on the show.

In an interview with IANS, he said, “Well I really don’t understand what the show wanted from me. They wanted me to raise issues, get into unnecessary arguments just to seek attention. I can’t be like this.”

Post Simba's eviction, many people called it unfair as they claimed that Simba was not evicted on the basis of getting fewer votes but rather because of the housemates.

The makers of the show are trying their best to increase the TRP of the show before the finale. The host of the show, Salman Khan announced that the show has been extended by 2 weeks. The channel is yet to officially confirm the name of the wild card entry.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen