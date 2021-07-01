Bigg Boss 15: A buzz is doing rounds that BB makers are in talks with actresses Priya Banerjee and Sherine Singh for Salman Khan's show. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The TV industry's one of the most controversial shows, Bigg Boss, is making its way back with a new season Bigg Boss 15, along with superstar Salman Khan as host. Ever since the makers announced the audition form for commoners, a tentative list of celebs has been doing rounds on all entertainment portals. Now, we have brought the latest gossip for all the fans who are leaving no stones unturned to know most about the upcoming season.

A buzz is doing rounds that actress Priya Banerjee will be making her way in the Bigg Boss 15 house. She is quite popular in the entertainment industry and is known for her performance in web series such as Baarish, 11th hour and Hello Mini. The actress has also been part of few Bollywood films such as Jazbaa- starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in lead, and Karan Johar's Baar Baar Dekho. However, no confirmation has been issued by the actress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priya Banerjee (@priyabanerjee)

Not just this, as per a report in DNA, Sherine Singh is also expected to enter Salman Khan's controversial house. Not many know, she has featured in the music video Bedardi Se Pyaar Ka, sung by Jubin Nautiyal. Although it is yet not confirmed whether she will be entering the BB house, Sherine expressed her desire to be part of the reality show.

"I really would love to be a part of the show. This show has been India's favourite for more than a decade now. The excitement, drama and entertainment have made the show favourite among the audience. Being a part of this show will actually be a game-changer for me. I will be able to showcase my talent in front of billion people watching out there," DNA quoted her saying.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sherine Singh (@iamsherineofficial)

Meanwhile, talking about the Bigg Boss 15, reports are doing rounds that the preparation has begun. Filmmaker Omung Kumar, who is also a production designer, has started working on designing the set. (Click to know who are expected to join the show)

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv