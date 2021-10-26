New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 15 is turning fiery after Rajiv Adatia made his entry into the show. The wild card is leaving no stones unturned to create a conflict between each and every contestant, especially Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer. However, soon he will reveal his plans in front of Karan Kundrra. The actor will ask him about his game plan and what disturbance he has planned to cause in the Bigg Boss house.

Next, we will see Bigg Boss announcing Captaincy Task wherein the house will be divided into two teams--Team A and Team B. Team A comprises Tejasswi Prakash, Nishant Bhat, Mieeshan Iyer, Rajiv Adatia and Simba Nagpal, while Team B has Umar Riaz, Ieshaan Sehgaal, Vishal Kotian, Afsana Khan, Akasa Singh and Jay Bhanushali.

The task is all about torture, members who will stand in letters will be tortured by the opposite team. Team B will be the first ones to stand in the letter, Afsana is going to have a tough time, but she will endure it all and give a tough fight to everyone. Later, she will lose her cool and warn them that when her turn will not leave anyone.

Next, we will see Team A sitting in the letter, and the torture game will go one level up, leaving everyone worried. Team B members will be seen puffing powder at Tejasswi's face. The actress will inhale the powder, which will cause her unstoppable coughing.

Gradually, the situation will get worse and Tejasswi's health will go for a toss as she will be coughing non-stop. Seeing this, the housemates will call for medical help, and Karan will carry her to the medical room.

However, little did people know that Tejasswi is acting. Yes, as per bigg.boss15khabri, an Instagram page, the actress will be acting and will reveal when Karan will be on the way to take her to the medical room. This will leave everyone in splits, and Karan will be heard saying, "Isko toh Oscar milna chahiye".

Meanwhile, Ishaan and Mieshan will be seen having an argument, which will leave the latter teary-eyed.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv