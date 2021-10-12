New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 15 has now gained its speed and the high-voltage reality show is running at its usual pace like every season. As much as the viewers are getting to see the fight, they are also coming across quite a few efforts made by the contestants to survive inside the jungle.

The upcoming episode will see the housemates strategising and coming up with new ways to survive in the jungle. The 'junglewasis' aim to develop some unique way to get back to the main house. Jay Bhanushali, Vishal, Kotian, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash and Vidhi Pandya start brainstorming for chalking out tactics to find the piece of the map very early in the day. They are eager to execute this task when the 'gharwasis' are asleep.

Amidst all this, Tejasswi planned to come up with a new plan to entertain her fellow housemates. She gets dressed to impress her 'baby', Bigg Boss. Yes, she planned to dressup after getting suggestions from others just incase she gets called in the confession room.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, Ieshaan and Pratik get into a fight as they were protecting the piece. Their brawl got quite serious and others had to get in between to calm them down. Amidst all this, Ieshaan and Miesha's relationship can be seen blooming as the duo were spotted kissing and getting close to each other many times.

However, a sudden announcement by Bigg Boss himself makes all the smiles disappear. Bigg Boss declares the nomination task for the week, which will end the journey of one contestant. While the 'gharwasis' are safe inside the main house, the 'junglewasis' have to participate in this nomination task.

'Bigg Boss 15' airs Monday to Friday at 10.30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 9.30 p.m. on COLORS.

With IANS inputs.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal