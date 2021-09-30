New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 15 is on the verge of its premiere which is going to take place on October 2. Views and fans are super excited and are waiting for the show with bated breath. Amidst this, a lot of contestants have been finalised to enter the house and two of them are TV actress Tejasswi Prakash and Singer Akasa Singh.

In a new promo of Bigg Boss 15, which has found its way to the internet, both Akasa and Tejasswi are seen performing and shaking a leg on songs before making a grand entry into the high-voltage show. Where Tejasswi grooved on Jacqueline Fernandez's 'Paani Paani', Akasa picked her own song 'Naagin'.

This is basically their introduction video which will be played in the background as they will make their entrance.

Take a look at Bigg Boss 15 promo video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Tashan (@bollywood_tashan)

For the unversed, Tejasswi Prakash is known for playing Ragini Maheshwari in the show 'Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur'. She has appeared in a number of shows such as 'Sanskaar - Dharohar Apnon Ki', 'Pehredaar Piya Ki', 'Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya', 'Karn Sangini' and 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.' She has also appeared in 'Comedy Nights with Kapil' as well as 'Comedy Nights Bachao'.

Meanwhile, singer Akasa caught the attention of audiences after her song 'Naagin' with Aastha Gill. She debuted with 'Kheech Meri Photo' from the 2016 movie 'Sanam Teri Kasam' and her debut pop single 'Thug Ranjha' also became very popular.

The new season will premiere on October 2 at 9.30 p.m. and thereafter air every Monday to Friday at 10.30 pm and on Saturday-Sunday at 9.30 pm on COLORS TV.

With IANS inputs.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal