Anything and everything can happen in the Bigg Boss 15 house as far as interesting twists are concerned. There's hardly anyone who remains consistent in terms of behaviour and maintaining friendships. Recently, the otherwise friends Tejasswi Prakash and Shamita Shetty turned against each other.

Yes, the duo who was known to have bonded well in the house got into an ugly spat after Shamita decided to remove Tejasswi from the captaincy task race. You read that right! This did not go down well with Tejasswi and she confronted the former for the same which lead to an argument between the two.

In the latest promo of the upcoming episode shared on the official social media handle of the channel, the duo can be seen fighting with each other where Tejasswi can be heard calling Shamita 'desperate' and 'insecure'.

In the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Tejasswi will be seen arguing with Shamita saying, "Aap dsperately chahti thi ke aap mujhe pehle round mein he nikal de. Aap chaar logon ke saath milke khelte ho. This looks like insecurity." To this, Shamita replies, "Don't use this with me. Main Banna chahti thi captain aur woh mera game hai."

Shamita apparently has started disliking Tejasswi after Karan's inclination towards her. Shamita is not liking the fact that he is prioritising Tejasswi over her and hence all the anger is building up inside her. She even spoke to Vishal about it and called her mean.

For the unversed, Bigg Boss 15 airs on Colors TV. Stay tuned to this space for more updates on the show.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal