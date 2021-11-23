New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 15 is all set to take an interesting turn this week as viewers are going to witness a series of shocking evictions starting from today. In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, the media was given the power to choose the bottom six contestants, and they picked Umar Riaz, Vishal Kotian, Jay Bhanushali, Simba Nagpal, Rajiv Adatia and Neha Bhasin.

Now, based on this list, one contestant will get evicted from the Bigg Boss house in tonight's episode. As per the latest promo, Top 5 contestants, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal and Shamita Shetty will decide the fate of the bottom six contestants.

Bigg Boss has installed a huge set up in the garden area which had big boxes arranged as ladder and on each box contestants are standing. Vishal Kotian's ladder had Tejasswi, Simba's ladder had Pratik Sehajpal, Umar had Karan's, Jay Bhanushali's had Nishant Bhat, and Neha's had Shamita. Bigg Boss will ask the top 5 contestants to pick one whom they don't want to see in the house. It was one of the most difficult and emotional decisions for all the housemates.

However, as per Mr Khabri, Simba Nagpal is the first contestant to get evicted from the house. Yes, you read that right, everyone will agree on Simba, and later he will be seen crying and saying alvida to his friends.

Meanwhile, viewers will also witness the entry of three Wild Card contestants Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijeet Bhichukale. All three will get into a heated argument, but the fight will escalate when Abhijeet ask them to not compare him to Hindustani Bhau and Rakhi Sawant. This didn't go down well with Rashami, and she snapped at him praising Rakhi. She said, "Puri duniya jaanti hai Rakhi Sawant ko aur wahan tak pahuchne ke liye bahut time lagta hai."

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv