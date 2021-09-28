New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: After the successful end of Bigg Boss OTT, fans are waiting for Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15 with bated breath. Everyone can't just contain their excitement for the new season of the show which seems to be even more entertaining and exciting as per its promos and the speculated 'jungle' theme.

As Salman keeps on dropping hints that there's something hatke going to happen in the Bigg Boss 15. And as much as people are curious for the new format, they are equally waiting for the contestants who are going to enter the show. We have already informed you that popular names like actor Karan Kundrra, actress and ex Bigg Boss OTT contestant Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Umar Riaz, Donal Bisht, TV actress Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, singer Afsana Khan will be entering the house. And now there's another name which has come out that is of singer Akasa Singh's.

Yes, Akasa Singh is a famous name in the music world and is known for her songs such as 'Naagin' and 'Kheech Meri Photo'. She is all set to enter Bigg Boss 15 and has been confirmed as the 9th contestant. A source from Akasa's team confirmed the news to IANS and added that they are looking forward to seeing her real self in the show.

Meanwhile, after Karan Johar's Bigg Boss OTT which was won by Divya Agarwal, people have high expectations from Salman khan's Bigg Boss 15.

With IANS inputs.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal