New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 15 is hitting the headlines as makers are busy unveiling the name of celebs participating in the reality-based show. However, recently we come across a new development where one of the confirmed contestants has called it quits even before entering the house.

Afsana Khan, who was among the confirmed contestants, has left the show after experiencing panic attacks. The Titliaan singer was quarantined in a hotel, and last evening she suffered panic attacks in her room. After receiving medical aid, she decided not to enter the house and has flown back to her state Punjab.

This news was confirmed by the actress on her social media handle. Taking to Instagram, she apologised to her fans and supporters for not being able to participate in the show. Also, she shared a news clipping, wherein it reported the singer left the show due to a panic attack. She captioned the image as " sorry my fans supporter 🤲🏻🙏🏻😭"

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Afsana Khan 🌟🎤 Afsaajz (@itsafsanakhan)



Now, it will be interesting to see who will replace the singer at the last moment.

The singer was spotted in the recent promo where makers unveiled the glimpse of Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra and Simba Nagpal. She has sung many songs, however, she rose to fame after giving voice in Sargun Mehta and Harrdy Sandhu's music video Titliaan. The song was a blockbuster hit and is counted under 2021's best Punjabi songs.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 15 is creating a heavy buzz on social media platforms as fans are eager to know who will enter the house and how the theme will unfold. So far, eight contestants have been confirmed, namely Shamit Shetty, Karan Kundrra, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Donal Bisht, Umar Riaz, Simba Nagpal and Tejasswi Prakash.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv