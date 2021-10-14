New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 15 is getting quite exciting by every passing day with the concept of junglewasis struggling and trying their best to enter the house and avail all the luxuries. In order to make things even more interesting, Bigg Boss keeps on coming up with different tasks for housemates to test their will and capabilities.

As of now only a few people including Shamita Pratik, Nishant and now Vishal Kotian are living inside the house. Meanwhile, others are strategizing and planning their best to get into the house.

Amidst all this, there have a multiple tiffs between many contestants and the latest one happened between Simba Nagpal and Umar Riaz. Simba during a task, tried to distract Umar and make him divert his attention started accusing him of being in the show due to nepotism. Yes, Simba said that he is here because of his brother Asim and individually he has no 'Aukat'. He said “Bhai ke dum par pahuncha hai, teri koi aukaat nahin hai.”

To this, Umar replies calling Simba a baby and says, “Finally, Simba's baby has opened his mouth.” and keeps calling him Simba baby. Simba even called Umar words like "Gawaar" and "Fattu".

On the other hand, another conflict begins between Jay Bhanushali and Karan Kundrra who have remained good friends so far this season. While Karan raises objections about Jay's swearing, the latter stands his ground. He argues with Karan.



Karan, however, points out how Jay hasn't been in good form, unlike Pratik. In an unexpected twist, the tide seems to be turning for Pratik as Jay begins to lose his closest friends in the show. Only time will tell what will happen.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates on Bigg Boss 15.

With inputs from IANS.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal