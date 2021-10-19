New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 15 is hitting the headlines ever since the show started. Recently, in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan announced no eviction but little did the contestants know that there will be a mid-week eviction where they have to nominate two Jungleswasis with 'aapsi sehmati'.

Yes, you read that right, Bigg Boss 15's house is going to witness its first Double Eviction and if reports are to be believed two beautiful girls will say alvida.

As per Real Khabri, Donal Bisht and Vidhi Pandya will be evicted, leaving Karan Kundrra, Ieshaan Sehgaal, Miesha Iyer, Afsana Khan, Simba Nagpal and Umar Riaz in the jungle. Well, this decision was taken with aapsi sehmati, after Bigg Boss asked them to name two contestants who they feel have made zero contribution to the house.

Bigg Boss says, “The main door will now be open and housemates will have to take two names, who they feel have made zero contribution to the house.”

This decision by contestants has not gone down well with Donal and Vidhi's fans. They were seen criticising the show and contestants as they believed that both of them deserved to be in the house as they were playing well. One of the users wrote, "I knew this was going to happen someday becoz they both were only genuine friends of #UmarRiaz today I saw in Live feed..!! Loudly crying faceBroken heart#DonalBisht #VidhiPandya they were better than Akasha, Simba...even Leishan got less votes then why Face with symbols over mouth...That's why you set the Rankings!!Expressionless face"

Not just this, the upcoming episode is going to be interesting as Nishant who is the captain of the house has nominated his 'Veera' Karan Kundrra along with other seven contestants, namely Vishal Kotian, Shamita Shetty, Miesha Iyer, Ieshaan Sehgaal, Simba Nagpal, Afsana Khan and Umar Riaz, for this week's elimination.

Well, its quiet shocking that Nishant has nominated his beloved brother in place of Jay Bhanushali. This just tells that he is the smartest of all the contestants and very well knows what game he is playing.

Now, it will be interesting to see how housemates react to both nomination tasks and mid-week eviction.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv