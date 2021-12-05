New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 15 is creating a heavy buzz on social media platforms regarding the entry of more wild cards to keep the viewers hooked. Earlier, we told you Aakash Sharma is likely to enter the house in the coming week. Now, reports are doing rounds that makers have approached Shehnaaz Gill to enter the house as a guest.

Yes, you read that right, Shehnaaz who rose to fame after her stint at Bigg Boss 13 may appear at the Bigg Boss 15. Popularly known as Punjab ki Katrina Kaif, she won millions of hearts during her stay in the BB 13 house with her purity and childlike innocence. Her chemistry with Sidharth Shukla was a big hit in and out of the show and together they were known as 'SidNaaz'.

However, Shehnaaz's presence in Bigg Boss 15 seems a bit impossible as she is still recovering from the sudden demise of her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla. Even during the promotions of her Punjabi movie Honsla Rakh starring Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa, she broke down into tears while interacting with the media.

If this report turns out to be true then this will be her first appearance on TV after Sidharth's demise. Earlier, she made an appearance with Sidharth in Bigg Boss OTT as a guest.

Meanwhile, in the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan bashed the contestants for getting violent and physical in every task. He slammed Karan Kundrra and Shamita Shetty for their behaviour towards the fellow contestants Pratik Sehajpal and Abhijeet Bhichukale, respectively.

Apart from all the serious moments, Salman teased Rashami Desai by asking her about her house keys hinting at her ex-boyfriend Arhaan Khan. The actress laughed out loud and said, "Main aap tak pahucha deti hoon”. On hearing this host added that he got to know Arhaan is a nice person. Rashami immediately folded her hands and said, "Mujhe sunna hi nahi hai, wo accha bhi hai to door rahe. Aur bhagwan uska bhala kare. Wherever he is God bless him, I want to stay away from him.”

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv