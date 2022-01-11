New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 15 is creating a heavy buzz on social media after BB makers evicted Umar Riaz. Calling the elimination unfair, his fans have flooded the microblogging site demanding the makers to send him back in the house. Now, as it is said the show must go on, Bigg Boss has announced a new task to decide the captain of the house. In the upcoming episode, viewers will witness a tough battle between Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra, Rakhi Sawant and Tejasswi Prakash.

In the promo of an upcoming episode, all the three contenders of Captaincy Task have been asked to make a vote appeal to everyone in the house, and whosoever will get the highest votes will be the Captain of the house.

We know you all must be eager to know who will be the captain among the four then, here we are with an interesting gossip straight from the BB house. As per Mr Khabri, Shamita Shetty receives the highest votes and stands till the end. She becomes the new captain of the house.

It seems the news is confirmed, as Shamita's Instagram post also says the same. Sharing a happy pic of the actress, her post read, "Say hello to the new captain of the Biggboss 15 house #ShamitaShetty ⭐️💯Our queen making us Proud everyday. Now let’s get the trophy home 🏆❤️"

Meanwhile, in the upcoming episode, viewers will witness a tiff between Nishant Bhat and Abhijeet Bichukale. Former will try to make Abhijeet understand that everyone has to participate and give their consent else the task will get cancelled. However, he doesn't understand and refuses to play the game. Let's see how their fight turns out to be.

Talking about the previous episode, after the elimination of Umar Riaz, Rashami Desai is feeling left out. She tells Karan that after Umar, she expected him to stand by her, but he ended up nominating her. To this, Karan clarifies that she had gone against Tejasswi, and this is the reason he took his name.

