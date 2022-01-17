New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 15 viewers are going to witness an emotional episode tonight as the contestants are going to get a warm surprise from contestant Rajiv Adatia. The wild card contestant will make his re-entry in the BB house, and along with him, he will bring sweet and warm family messages for the housemates.

As per the promo of the forthcoming episode, Rajiv enters the house, leaving everyone in pleasant surprise. Shamita Shetty jumps on his rakhi brother as soon as she sees him, while Karan Kundrra hugs him and asks about Umar Riaz. However, little do they know that along with him, he has brought many challenges and will make their lives tough. Soon after greeting everyone, he informs the contestants that the decision of the Ticket to Finale is in his hands, so they will have to follow his orders.

Later in the promo, it is also shown, Rajiv unveiled the messages from the contestants' families, making them emotional. Nishant Bhat receives a message from his parents, his mother says, "Tumhare naam se sab humein jaan ne lage hai", while his father sings a song, "Kuch toh log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna," leaving him teary-eyed.

Next, Shamita receives a message from her darling sister Shilpa Shetty, she says, "Aap bahot acha kar rahin hai Shamita" and went on to tease her with Rakhi Sawant's name.

According to the live feed, Karan was also shown beaming with joy and roaming in the house with a jolly vibe after receiving a message from his parents. In the message sent to him, they accept his relationship with Tejasswi Prakash and even praise the actress.

Meanwhile, in the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode no one was evicted, rather Rajiv re-entered as a wild card contestant with several powers.

