New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss is a journey of emotions with lots of anger, happiness and tears. This season is no different, as much as one will see people fighting and getting into heated arguments, they will be spotted shedding tears or crying as well. Recently, Shamita Shetty got a little emotional while her beau Raqesh Bapat.

Yes, the actress was not just missing her 'love' after the captaincy task but was yearning for his emotional support. The lady got candid with her co-contestant Vishal Kotian about how lonely and depressed she has been feeling. Shamita said, "Mujhe laga tha ki vo aayega aur mujhe emotional support milega."

She was even pissed that Raqesh is not there with her currently. She said, "I am just frustrated ki wo yahan nahi hai."

However, post this she said that it's better for Raqesh to be away from this game because it is not meant for him. She was quoted saying, “But thik hai kyunki uske liye ye game bahut ganda hai."

For the unversed, Raqesh Bapat is actually going to be part of Bigg Boss 15 with a wildcard entry as a surprise to the contestants. He will also have Neha Bhasin entering with him who was there in Bigg Boss OTT.

Meanwhile, talking about the promo, Shamita hugs Raqesh with tears in her eyes as he enters the house. Neha informs Shamita about Karan not being pleased with their arrival in the house and that he and Tejasswi are loyal to no one.

With IANS inputs.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal