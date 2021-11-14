New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 15 is full of controversies and there's hardly a dull day in the house be it fights or arguments. After her spat with Afsana Khan, Shamita Shetty again came into the headlines for the heated brawl. And now Shamita has decided to exit the show.

Yes, but it's not what you think, apparently, the actress is unwell and will be taking a break from Bigg Boss 15 on medical grounds. If reports are to be believed, Shamita Shetty is infact already out of the house but she will be "back" by Tuesday or Wednesday.

Colors, the channel airing the show, has not confirmed the news, but Shamita's fans are in a tizzy. They were watching with interest her chemistry with housemate Raqesh Bapat, but he, too, has moved out of the house citing medical reasons. Later, Afsana Khan was asked to leave the house by Bigg Boss.

Meanwhile, after her fight with Shamita, Afsana was said to have "harmed herself" after the heated argument.

The latest news from the house (officially unconfirmed, of course) is that Raqesh won't return to the show, unlike what was previously speculated -- that he would be back after recovering from his medical problem. Social media stories, however, indicate that his doctors have advised him against going back to the house.

The news definitely comes as a double blow to Shamita-Raqesh fans, who were so looking forward to seeing where they were headed.

With IANS inputs.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal