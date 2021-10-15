New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 15 is taking an interesting turn as friends are turning foes, and fights are getting nasty day by day. As we all know, the fight to enter the main house is on, and some contestants, namely Jay Bhanushali, Tejasswi Prakash, Vishal Kotian and Akasa Singh, have joined the main contestants, while Karan Kundrra, Vidhi Pandya, Umar Riaz, Ieshaan Sehgaal, Miesha Iyer, Simba Nagpal and Donal Bisht are still outside of the house. And it seems this is the reason Afsana Khan is pissed with Shamita Shetty.

In the upcoming episode, we will see a verbal spat erupting between Shamita and Afsana. The fight starts when a Punjabi singer kicked Akasa Singh during a task. Seeing this, Nishant Bhat questioned her behaviour, to which she replied she felt like kicking and therefore she did it. On this, Shamita lashed out at Afsana for not accepting her mistake.

Later, Afsana will attack Shamita, calling her Gandi Aurat, Flopstar and that no one would recognise her if she is out on the road. This will affect the Bollywood actress, and she will be seen crying bitterly. Contestants, Karan, Vishal and others will pacify Shamita and try to shut Afsana's mouth from speaking further.

Here have a look:

Well, it seems Afsana is taking out her task anger on Shamita as she was quite unfair and made Team Tiger win the task. However, this doesn't justify her words towards the actress and indeed crossed her limits this time.

Let's see how host Salman Khan reacts to this nasty fight and will he scold Afsana for her behaviour or not during Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Till then, let us know your views via our Instagram and Twitter handle.

