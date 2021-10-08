New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 15 is creating a heavy buzz on all social media platforms as the contestants are leaving no stones unturned to make their place in the house. However, life is a bit simpler for Bigg Boss OTT contestants as they have been given special powers by Bigg Boss. As the show is going to clock a week on October 9, 2021, today, housemates will get their first captain.

Currently, a task is going on in the house, where Nishant Bhat and Shamita Shetty were seen requesting the other contestants (jungalvasis) to make them the Captain of the house. In the first round, Vishal Kotian cut the lifeline of Pratik Sehajpal to get him out of the race, while Donal Bisht cut one lifeline of Nishant. Now both are left with only one lifeline while Shamita is at an advantage as both her lifelines are safe.

Now, as viewers wait to know who among the three will be the winner, we have brought you the final decision straight from the BB 15 house. As per an Instagram page bigg.boss15.updates, Shamita Shetty is the first captain of the house.

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bigg Boss 15 (@bigg.boss15.updates)

Meanwhile, in the last episode, Shamita was seen breaking down after blasting on Pratik and Nishant. An angry Sjamita said to Pratik, "Har cheez mei teri manmani nahi ho sakti hai". Later, while answering back to Nishant, she said, "I want you to shout at Pratik in the same way. You won't do it because you don't have the ba*** to do it.”

On the other hand, romance is brewing between Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal. The two are often seen enjoying their own sweet time in the corner of the house. However, this budding romance is not going down well with Pratik Sehajpal. Often he is seen picking up fights with both of them unnecessary.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv