Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan's show is going to be 'hatke' with a unique set of experiences both for contestants and viewers. Scroll down to know

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 15 is in the news ever since makers started contacting celebs to invite them for their new season as contestants. From time to time, we have kept the fans updated as to what makers are up to, however, this time, we have a BIG UPDATE for all the BB fans. As we informed you earlier, the show will hit the TV screens somewhere around October, but ahead of it, Bigg Boss 15 will premier on the OTT platform Voot.

Yes, you read that right! TV biggest and popular reality show, Bigg Boss 15, is set to Digital First ahead of its television premiere. As per reports, the first 6 weeks of the six-month-long show will stream on Voot and give the viewers the zest of melodrama, entertainment, etc. Not just this, the makers have introduced a 'Janta Factor' where the viewers will have some special powers to eliminate or handpick the contestants and decide tasks for them. Also, they will get an experience of 24 hour Live feeds, just like last season.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant to enter Salman Khan's show with husband Ritesh? Here's what she has to say

With these developments, it seems Bigg Boss 15 is going to be 'hatke' with a unique set of experiences both for contestants and viewers. Previous seasons have received enormous love from the viewers, and to expand the experience, the makers are planning new ways to keep them engaged.

Koi Moi quoted Ferzad Palia, Head of Voot Select saying "At Voot, experiences and innovation around content are at the forefront of our strategy. Bigg Boss has witnessed tremendous success over seasons and grown to become India’s biggest entertainment property. The launch of Bigg Boss OTT on Voot is another step towards solidifying our ‘Digital First’ approach as an organisation. We are confident that our loyal fans and subscribers will enjoy a truly world-class experience through our 24 hour Live feeds, interactivity and gaming offerings."

Also Read: Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan's show to be on-air for six months? Here's what you need to know

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv