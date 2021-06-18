Bigg Boss 15: The makers of the show are planning to add various twists, and one such twist will be witnessed during the Evictions.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Colors TV most popular reality-based show Bigg Boss 15, is soon going to hit the TV screens with a new set of contestants and format. This year too, fans will get to see superstar Salman Khan as a host, managing the new batch of students. For the past few weeks, a tentative list is doing rounds on all entertainment portal, which confirmed that Rhea Chakraborty, Disha Vakani and Neha Marda will be part of the show.

Now, we have got hands on a new update, as per a report in SpotBoyE, the new season of Bigg Boss will be airing for about six months. Yes, you read that right, the makers of the show are planning to add various twists, and one such twist will be witnessed during the Evictions.

The report suggests that with every eviction a new wild card entry will take place, and this is how the show will go on for six long months. This decision has been taken keeping in mind Bigg Boss 13 and Bigg Boss 14's social media engagement.

Though there is no confirmation from the makers if the reports are to be believed then, it will be the longest of all seasons. Earlier, Bigg Boss 13 was the longest season as viewers were enjoying the romance of Sidharth Shukla-Shenaaz Gill and ugly fights between Sid and Rashami Desai.

Meanwhile, this year we will see commoners entering the house, and the audition for the same has been started on the VOOT. If the reports of Bigg Boss 15 airing for six long months turns out to be true then, it will be like a treat to all the Bigg Boss fans.

Talking about the last season, Rubina Dilaik was the winner of Bigg Boss 14, followed by singer Rahul Vaidya. Other finalists of the last season were Nikki Tamboli, Rakhi Sawant and Aly Goni.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv