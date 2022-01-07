New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 15 is currently witnessing a fight between contestants for 'Ticket to Finale'. Reportedly, two contestants, namely Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz and Rakhi Sawant, have become the first finalists, while others, including Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhatt, are trying their best to secure their place in the top five. Bigg Boss has introduced a game, and with each passing day, the game is getting intense.

Now, a new report is doing rounds that makers are planning to extend the reality show. As per The Khabri, Bigg Boss 15 is getting extended by three or five weeks, pushing the finale to February 2022. Also, ex-housemates Vishal Kotian and Rajiv Adatia are likely to re-enter the house to add spice in house.

Here have a look:

However, before you all get excited, let us tell you that makers are yet to officially confirm the rumours. Meanwhile, Umar and Karan, on the other hand, pranked the housemates that the show is getting extended, leaving everyone in shock. The two had great fun in spreading the rumours inside the house and seeing everyone's tense face.

Well, this is not the first time Bigg Boss is going to witness an extension, the previous two seasons were also extended owing to the great fan following of the contestants.

Talking about the upcoming episode, the viewers are going to witness high octane drama in the house and all thanks to Rakhi, who will add ghee to the fire. As per the promo, Tejasswi calls Shamita and tries to debate over her laziness. However, the former fails to win the task as VIP contestants find her points weak and make Shamita the winner. Hearing this, Tejasswi gets emotional and to make things worse, Rakhi starts taunting. She says, "Kya Kundrra ne support kiya hai Shamita ko, wow aaj Shamita, Shamita Kundrra hogayi."

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv