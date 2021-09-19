Bigg Boss 15: This year the show is going to air for six-long months. Also, to keep the viewers hooked, BB makers have introduced a new twist, wherein with every eviction a new wild card contestant will enter the house.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: After six longs weeks of high octane drama, Bigg Boss OTT has got its winner in Divya Agarwal. Now, as the show has ended, it will be carried forward to Colors TV as Bigg Boss 15 with a new set of contestants. However, some BB OTT contestants will also join, including Pratik Sehajpal and the winner itself.

Bigg Boss is one of the TVs most popular reality shows, which is hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. He is one of the best hosts, and his stardom helps the controversial show maintain its position in the top list of TRP. As the show is just two weeks away to hit the small screen, once again, rumours of him charging a hefty amount is doing rounds.

Salman Khan is the highest-paid host of the reality show, last year, it was reported that the actor had charged Rs 2.5 crore per episode from Season 4 to 6. For Season 7, his fee was doubled to Rs 5 crore, and after giving a successful season during Bigg Boss 13, he was paid Rs 13 crore per week.

Now, a new report is doing rounds regarding the upcoming season, and we are sure after knowing the fees, your minds will blow off. As per a Twitter page, LetsOTT Global, the actor's salary for Bigg Boss 15 is a whopping Rs 350 crore for 14 weeks, which is Rs 25 crore per week. Well, comparing to his stardom and fan following of Bigg Boss, this seems nothing.

Bigg Boss is one of the hits reality shows wherein every season new set of celebs enter the house to gain fame and win the trophy. Reportedly, this year the show is going to air for six-long months. Also, to keep the viewers hooked, BB makers have introduced a new twist, wherein with every eviction a new wild card contestant will enter the house.

Bigg Boss 15 will kickstart from October 2, 2021, at 9:30 PM on Colors TV channel. On weekdays the show will be aired at 10:30 PM.

