New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 15 has clocked a week, and fans are all eager to see Salman Khan at the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The superstar will be seen adorning sea blue pathani on the eve of Navratri 2021, even the set will be decorated to keep the festive vibes on. However, the most interesting part of the show will be when Salman will interact with contestants and talk about their week-long journey.

In the recent promo aired by Colors we saw, Salman bashing Pratik Sehajpal for breaking the lock of the bathroom while Vidhi Pandya was bathing inside. Quoting Pratik, Salman said, "Agar meri maa ya behen bhi andar hoti toh bhi mein yahin karta game ke liye." He continued that this clarification means that game is bigger than your own mother and sister.

Bollywood superstar further warned Pratik that if Vidhi wants then, she can ruin his life over the incident. However, the promo ends on the cliffhanger with Salman in all angry mood saying, "if it would have been my sister..."

Well, this was quite obvious as this action by Pratik was not appropriate even if his intentions were pure. Salman never encourages such behaviour on his show where male members disrespect female contestants.

However, Pratik was not the only one who was scolded, Vishal Kotian, who challenged the decision on BB, also received bashing. As per a Bigg Boss fan page on Instagram, Salman said, "Aap bohot acha entertain kaar rahe ho lekin is zone mai mat jao, yeh show inka hai n inke upar mai bhi kuch nahi bolsakta".

Apart from all the lashing and bashing, on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, viewers will get to see many guests gracing the show, including Rahul Vaidya, Nia Sharma, Astha gill, Karan Patel, Dhvani Bhanushali, Arjun Bijlani and Manike Maga Hite fame Yohani.

