New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 15 is all set to air on Colors TV tomorrow, October 2, and fans are going berserk to gather every ounce of information regarding the BB 15 house, BB 15 contestants lists and other details. So keeping the momentum high, BB makers have dropped a promo wherein host and superstar Salman Khan is seeing grooving on his hit song from Biwi No 1, on the Bigg Boss 15 premiere night.

The promo opens with Salman shaking legs on Jungle Hai Aadhi Raat Hai at the entrance of Bigg Boss 15 house with top participants, Somansh Dangwal, Gunjan Sinha, Aman and Sohail Khan Sultan of dance-based reality show Dance Deewane 3. Towards the end of the promo, the superstar folds his hands and then says, “Tiger is back”.

Sharing the promo on the official Colors Instagram handle, makers captioned it as, “@beingsalmankhan hai iss jungle ke sher, taiyaar ho jaaiye kyunki contestants karne ja rahe hain #BB15 ke wild jungle mein pravesh! Kya aap taiyaar hain inke swagat ke liye?”

Meanwhile, the makers have so far, confirmed nine contestants, namely Shamita Shetty, Simba Nagpal, Nishant Bapat, Pratik Sehajpal, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Umar Riaz, Donal Bisht and Akasa Singh. Also, reports are rife that Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal will make a direct entry in the house, as she has an advantage of winning the OTT show, while others will have to go through Jungle, that is, several tasks, to enter the BB house. Apart from this, two more actors are rumoured to be entering the show, namely Vidhi Pandya and Vishal Kotian.

This season, makers have planned a hatke theme ‘Jungle’ wherein contestants will have to fight for basic amenities to enter Salman Khan’s house. Earlier, Salman at the event talked about the theme of the show and said, “The facilities that contestants will get this time will be lesser than before. They will only get a tiny survival kit but will be scolded by Bigg Boss, punished, luxury budgets will be slashed.”

