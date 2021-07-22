Bigg Boss 15 OTT: BB 15 will premiere on VOOT for six weeks before the controversial show hit the TV screens on Colors. Scroll down to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Superstar Salman Khan never misses surprising his fans on the eve of Eid. He always manages to give them special Eidi, which will be cherished forever. Similarly, this year too, Bhaijaan has treated his fans by unveiling the promo of India's one of the most popular reality shows Bigg Boss 15. Along with this, he also announced the premiere of Bigg Boss 15 OTT that will take place on VOOT.

Bigg Boss 15 will premiere on VOOT for six weeks from August 8, 2021, before the controversial show hit the TV screens on Colors. The show will be accessible to the audience for 24X7, and they will get the 'special power' to decide the task for the contestants.

Taking to Instagram, VOOT dropped the video wherein Salman could be seen going ROFL as he announces Bigg Boss 15 OTT. Voot captioned the promo as, "Arey bhai bhai bhai, ye kya ho raha hai? 🤯🤯🤯 Nahi samjhe? Machane loot, aa raha hai BB OTT on Voot. Hoga itna over the top, entertainment chalega non - stop 😌 On a scale of 1 - 10, kitne excited ho aap? 😮 BB OTT, Streaming starts August 8 on Voot."

Here have a look:

Talking about Bigg Boss 15 going 'Over The Top', SpotBoyE quoted Salman Khan saying, "It’s great that this season of Bigg Boss will have a digital first with Bigg Boss OTT, 6 weeks ahead of television. The platform will see unparallel interactivity where the audience will not only get entertained but also participate, engage, give tasks and more - It’s truly for the people and by the people. My advice to all contestants is to be active, entertaining and conduct themselves well in the BB house.”

This year to keep the madness, entertainment, drama, and audience intrigued, the makers have planned a unique show this season. So who all are excited about the all-new tadkta bhadkta season? Do let us know by commenting on English Jagran's Instagram and Twitter handle.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv