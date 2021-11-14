New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Goes without saying Salman Khan is an interesting entertainer which makes him a great host as well. Currently hosting his famous Bigg Boss 15, the actor has shown his fun side to fans quite a lot of times especially when there are celebrity guests over. Yes, recently his ex co-star Rani Mukerji graced the sets of Bigg Boss 15 to promote her upcoming film Bunty Aur Babli 2.

The actress was seen having a fun interaction with Salman in the recent promo of the show. The duo were seen playing the famous guessing game where either one has to wear noise cancellation headphones and guess the what the other person is saying. Apart from this, the two also reminisced about their old times and films which they starred in like 'Hello Brother'.

Apart from this, Salman teased her with Aditya Chopra's name as she was able to guess it in the first go.

Rani didn't just have an interesting conversation on stage with Salman but the two even shook a leg together as the actress made her entry. Meanwhile, talking about her outfit, she was wearing a dark green floral print saree which was quite similar to the clothes she wore in her film Bunty Aur Babli 2's trailer.

Take a look at the promo here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Rani will be seen in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 15. Apart from Rani, the other actors from her film named Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh will also be seen in Salman Khan's show.

Recently, Siddhant became a little emotional after his fanboy moment with Salman on Bigg Boss 15 sets.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan is also a part of Bunty Aur Babli 2 who is paired opposite Rani Mukerji.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal