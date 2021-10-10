New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Salman Khan hardly shies away when it comes to taking digs at Bigg Boss contestants, and the similar is happening this season. Recently, bhai was addressing the Bigg Boss 15 contestants during Weekend Ka Vaar episode when he cracked a joke about Raj Kundra and left his sister-in-law embarrassed.

Yes, this all happened when Salman was scolding Pratik and then started talking to Karan Kundrra. While speaking to him, the actor called him Raj Kundra instead of Karan Kundrra. This left everyone laughing while Shamita, who is Raj's wife actress Shilpa Shetty's sister, just smiled at the whole scene.

For the unversed, Raj Kundra and family were undergoing a big controversy after he was arrested in connection with allegedly producing and distributing adult film content. After staying in judicial custody for nearly two months, Raj was released on bail.

Meanwhile, amidst the whole chaos and controversy, many people on social media were trolling and making memes for Raj Kundra. But, some sections of the netizens online confused Karan Kundrra as Raj Kundra and dragged his name into trolling.

And similarly taking a jibe at the whole situation, Salman Khan called out Karan as Raj in the Bigg Boss 15 show.

On the other hand, talking about Bigg Boss 15, the show's contestants are celebrating Navratri 2021. In the latest promo, the housemates were seen dancing on Bollywood dandiya numbers including Salman Khan starter Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam's Dholi Taaro.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shamita Shetty (@shamitashetty_official)

So guys, what are your thoughts? Do let us know.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal