New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 15's upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode is going to be lit. Yes, the festive vibes have taken over the country, and our Bigg Boss 15 home is no different. All the contestants will be seen celebrating Navratri with the special guests. In the latest video, it can be seen that Shamita Shetty, Aksa Singh, Afsana Khan and everyone are dancing on the garba numbers of Bollywood.

Even the host Salman Khan could not stop himself from shaking a leg on these energetic tracks which included one from his film 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', 'Dholi Taaro'. The actor who was present in kurta pyjama was seen grooving on the dandiya songs along with housemates. Take a look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shamita Shetty (@shamitashetty_official)

This upcoming episode is not just fun but will also bring a bit of tension for celebs as the threat of elimination dangles on their heads.

Salman will summon Nishant Bhat, Umar Riaz and Akasa in the 'Soch' room to quiz them about the rest of the housemates. And as per their answers, the contestants will be rewarded. As per expectations, these questions will lead to fights and even compromise the strongest of friendships. But it will be interesting to watch who all will turn out to be strong.

Apart from the chaos, celebrity guests like Aastha Gill, Rahul Vaidya, Nia Sharma and Bhoomi Trivedi will enter the Bigg Boss 15 house for navratri celebrations.

So guys, how excited are you for the Weekend Ka Vaar episode? Do let us know

With IANS inputs.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal