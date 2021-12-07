New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 15 is going to take a serious turn as makers are leaving no stones unturned to keep the viewers entertained. After introducing VIPs, now, makers have announced the 'Ticket to Finale' race. As per the promo of an upcoming episode, Bigg Boss announced a task and revealed that one among them will get 'Ticket to Finale'.

Bigg Boss explains the task, wherein VIP members have been asked to take the final decision. In the video, Karan Kundrra asks co-contestants that they should play for themselves. He further adds that if VIPs try to cancel the first round then, he will not let anyone play the further rounds.

Next, Devoleena Bhattacharjee announces that no one is the winner of the first round. Bigg Boss agrees to VIP's decision, but little did they know that this decision is going to cost them a hefty price. Later, he announces that VIPs Rs 10 lakh has been deducted. This doesn't go down well with other VIP contestants, and Devoleena loses her cool for being blamed over her 'no winner' decision.

In another part of the promo, Devoleena tells Rashami that she is losing it and charges Abhijeet Bhichukale for speaking against her. Meanwhile, Rashami and Rakhi Sawant also slam him for acting over smart. Rakhi says, "Aap ko lete lete nahi leke jaayenge hum finale week mein."

Well, we don't know whether their 'no winner' decision cost them Rs 10 lakh or was there any misconduct by them. However, this has surely brought a crack in their bond. To know what happens next, viewers will have to watch the upcoming episode.

Talking about a recent episode, Karan and Tejasswi Prakash were seen having a serious yet mushy talk. He asked her if she genuinely likes him or not and whether her feelings would remain the same after the show. On hearing a series of questions, Tejasswi was taken aback, but she handled his doubts and said 'yes' she loves him.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv