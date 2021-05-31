As per reports, post Sushant Singh Rajput's infamous death case, his girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty is all set to enter the Bigg Boss 15 house. Read on to know the details.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Rhea Chakraborty is in news again and this time not for any controversy but for the chances of entering the reality TV show Bigg Boss 15. Yes, you read that right! If rumours are to be believed the actress is all set to make a comeback on screen with the high-voltage show after her film Chehre which is yet to be released.

According to reports, Rhea will be entering the Salman Khan's show's season 15 which is expected to air in October 2021. Although nothing has been confirmed by the actress so far but gossip mills are buzzing with the rumour that she might be a part of Bigg Boss 15 which can be a potential platform to clean her image in front of audience.

She has been a part of controversies surrounding her ever since the sudden demise of her actor boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. the actor was found dead in his Bandra apartment in Mumbai on June 14, 2020.

Meanwhile, talking about the other contestants who are going to enter Bigg Boss 15, Balika Vadhu actress Neha Marda has confirmed to be a part of the show. Talking about shooting for a mini-trial before going to Bigg Boss house she told India Today, "I think now after this experience if I go to Bigg Boss, I’ll be a strong contender. If I go on Bigg Boss, I can win the show."

Khatron Ke Khiladi couple actress Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are expected to enter the house. Apart from them, famous TV actresses Sanaya Irani, Surbhi Chandana can also be seen inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. Meanwhile, another TV actor Disha Vakani, who shot to fame with her stint in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah can be a part of Salman's show.

So guys, how excited are you to see the Bigg Boss 15 contestants? Do let us know

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal