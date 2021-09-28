New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 15 is just four days away to go on air on the Colors TV channel, and fans are busy speculating about the celebs who will enter Salman Khan's show. Yesterday, we informed you that Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra and two others are also going to be part of this show. Now, we have got hands-on juice gossip that will leave you all excited.

As per a report in News18.com, Rhea Chakraborty was spotted at the same studio as Tejasswi Prakash and Dalljiet Kaur (Ex-Bigg Boss contestant). The trio was seen entering Andheri Studio for the shooting of Bigg Boss 15 Grand Premier. However, it is not clear whether she will be entering the show as a contestant or performing on the opening night, October 2 or her presence at Andheri studio was just a coincidence.

Well, there are many factors as the BB makers have yet not confirmed her name as one of the Bigg Boss 15 contestants. It seems the makers are planning to surprise the viewers by confirming her at the last minute.

Meanwhile, talking about the show, this year, BB makers have introduced a quirky theme, 'Sankat in Jungle', wherein contestants will have to first go through the jungle to enter BB house and attain the suvidhaein of the house.

Host Salman Khan has also landed in India after Tiger 3's shooting and will start with the grand premier's shooting. Bigg Boss 15 will kick off on October 2, 2021, and so far, Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty, Umar Riaz, Nishant Bhat, Donal Bisht, Simba Nagpal, and Afsana Khan are confirmed contestants and will be seen entering the controversial house. Other than them, Nidhi Bhanushali, Reem Sheikh and Arjun Bijlani are also expected to join the show.

So get ready to be part of the roller-coaster ride!

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv