New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ever since Bigg Boss 15 has been announced, there have been a lot of speculations about Rhea Chakraborty entering Salman Khan's show. However, nothing was confirmed but it was being said that the actress and ex-girlfriend of late Sushant Sing Rajput has refused to enter the BB house.

And now a latest report of ETimes says that Rhea Chakraborty was offered Rs 35 lakh per week from the makers to enter Bigg Boss 15, but she turned it down. Yes, you read that right! Rhea has denied the offer and has reportedly been meeting producers and directors from South for films.

Many were thinking that her career would be over after her prolonged controversy in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. However, the actress still is carrying on with her work. She was last seen in Rumi Jaffrey's Chehre which also starred Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in the key roles.

Meanwhile, talking about Sushant, Rhea was dating the actor before he died due to suicide on July 14, 2020. Post this, she drew a lot of flak from public and Sushant Singh Rajput's family for alleged abetment to suicide.

On the other hand, talking about Bigg Boss 15, the show is all set to begin on October 2 and will air on Colors TV every day. A few names of the celebs who are entering the show are Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat and more.

The new season of Bigg Boss will see contestants facing a number of challenges as they will have to fight tooth and nail for their survival in the jungle. Be it finding a bed to sleep, resources to cook food, place to perform daily chores, it is going to be a wild ride for the inmates.

With IANS inputs.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal