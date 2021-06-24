Both Ankita Lokhande and Rhea Chakraborty have been in a relationship with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput at one point. Read on to know more about Bigg Boss 15

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: As soon as the Bigg Boss season 14 got over, fans have already been waiting for its next season. While the makers are deciding the contestants to put in the show, there are a lot of speculations going on regarding who all will be a part of the Salman Khan show in season 15.

If reports are to be believed, after Rhea Chakraborty, Ankita Lokhande has also been approached by the makers to enter the Bigg Boss 15 house. Now isn't it interesting?

Well, however, there has been no official confirmation regarding the same from anyone but rumours have it that the producers are trying that both the girlfriends of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput become a part of Bigg Boss 15. Well, if that happens there are high chances of a brawl between the two as they both have not been in good terms especially after the 'Chhichhore' actor's untimely demise.

Rhea was accused of abetment to suicide and money laundering by Sushant's father KK Singh, while Ankita has been standing in support of the late actor's family all through the tough times. Therefore, in a such a situation if the two come together under one roof, it will be raising many eyebrows.

Meanwhile, talking about Bigg Boss 15, this time the makers are have decided to keep commoners in the show along with celebs. On the other hand, the house of this season is under construction and director Omung Kumar's team is designing it.

Apart from Rhea and Ankita, reports suggest that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Disha Vakani aka Daya Ben, Surabhi Chandana, Krushna Abhishek and more have also been approached to be a part of the high-voltage reality show.

So guys, what are your thoughts on the reports of Rhea and Ankita entering the house? Do you want to see them together under one roof? Do let us know

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal