New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: After the rumours of Shamita Shetty's alleged exit from the show due to health reasons, Raqesh Bapat has quit Bigg Boss 15. Yes, his exit came as a shocker for everyone who expected to see more of his chemistry with his lady love Shamita but unfortunately it could not happen.

Meanwhile when everyone was expecting him to make a full recovery and return to the show, Salman Khan made an announcement during 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode that Raqesh will not be coming back.

On the other hand, Raqesh took to his official social media handle to share an emotional note about leaving the Bigg Boss 15 house. He wrote, "I call all of you my family because this connection you and I have is truly by the heart! I feel blessed to have all of you in my life, sending me prayers, blessings, good wishes and so much positivity. Sometimes life throws curve balls at you at important junctures and such has been my case. Your love pulled me back into the Bigg Boss house and yet the stay was short lived because of health issues that cropped up. A health issue from 5 years ago has cropped up, unforeseen and painful. To all of you that have been asking, I'm much better and in recovery and as all of you have rightly said health comes first."

He further added, "I have formed a special connection through this journey which has become precious, one which you guys have with love named 'ShaRa'. We both are proud to have all of you in our lives and for us the lens of positivity is most important! So keep the positivity flowing..."

At the end he said, "Remember if it wasn't for my health I would be entertaining you inside the house. I never wanted to leave without a proper goodbye but little did I know in that pain, that this would become my exit. Yet all I can say is this was one small part of the journey, our connection continues for a lifetime as I'm looking forward to being back on my feet soon to entertain all of you. Que Sera Sera..Lots of Love, RaQ."

Take a look at Raqesh Bapat's Instagram post here:

