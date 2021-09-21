Bigg Boss 15: In 2019, Rakhi Sawant announced her marriage with NRI Ritesh and even shared pics from her wedding on her Instagram handle. However, in all the pics, she didn't reveal the face of her husband.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 15 is just a week away to hit the small screens and fans are excited to know who all will be joining the new season of Salman Khan's show. Earlier, we informed you Arjun Bijlani, Disha Vakani and Reem Shaikh, are expected to enter the controversial house. Now, we have got hands-on a juicy update that will leave you all excited.

As per a report in ETimes, Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh will be entering Salman Khan's show, and this will be his first public appearance after marriage with controversy queen.

He further added that due to his business and prior commitments, he couldn't appear, when Bigg Boss makers were looking for him. However, now he is excited to meet Salman Khan and didn't even share a photograph to leave the audience eager.

For unversed, in 2019, Rakhi Sawant announced her marriage with NRI Ritesh and even shared pics from her wedding on her Instagram handle. However, in all the pics, she didn't reveal the face of her husband.

In Bigg Boss 14, Rakhi was seen crying her heart out talking about her husband, whom she hasn't met after her marriage day. She further revealed that she is facing some issues in her marriage and how people doubt her husband's existence.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 15 will start on October 2, 2021, and Bigg Boss OTT's Pratik Sehajpal is the first confirmed contestant of BB15. Speculations are rife that BB OTT winner Divya Agarwal will also be joining the show, however, the actress has denied being approached by the makers. While speaking to ETimes, "I will take up the show. Though I am scared of host Salman Khan, I don’t mind doing Bigg Boss 15."

Coming back to Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh, are you excited to watch Ritesh entering the BB 15 house? If yes, then let us know

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv