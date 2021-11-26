New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Bigg Boss 15 makers are leaving no stones unturned to keep the viewers glued to their TV sets and improve the TRP ratings. After the shocking eviction, the viewers, as well as, the contestants are all set to witness Rakhi Sawant's husband entering the BB house. Yes, you read that right, ever since the entertainment queen got married, a lot has been going around her mysterious husband, Ritesh.

Even during her stay in the Bigg Boss 14's house, Ritesh was quite active and kept backing his darling wife without revealing his face. However, Bigg Boss has finally convinced the couple, and they along with Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee, will be entering the house in today's episode.

In the upcoming promo, Rakhi was seen dancing to the song 'Mera Piya ghar aaya O Ram Ji' to welcome her husband. As soon as he stepped down from the entrance and revealed his, housemates were in dire shock while she did his aarti and touched his feet.

However, before the episode could hit the TV screens, Ritesh's pic is doing rounds on all social media handles. The Khabri took to its Twitter handle and dropped the pic of Ritesh and wrote, "#RakhiSawant's so called husband #Ritesh in the house" In the pic, the man is seen in a red t-shirt, shorts paired with a black jacket.

As soon as the page dropped the pic, netizens bombarded the comment section with hilarious comments. One of the users wrote, "Ab tejran ko photage nhi milegi now trp will be high"

Another user wrote, "Ye Ritesh hai ..finally..god k darshan v mil jate ek bar to but Ritesh k darshan hona mushkil hi nahi namumkin thaGrinning facethank u rakhi"

Meanwhile, before entering the BB house, Rakhi told the Bombay Times that people didn't believe about her husband and accused her of lying. So now she is entering the show with him to prove to people that she is married in real and it's not a publicity stunt.

