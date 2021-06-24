Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant revealed that she wants her husband to realise that they both are married. Scroll down to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Who didn't love Rakhi Sawant in Bigg Boss 14? Her personality in the reality show was praised by many, including Salman Khan and other celebs. The actress was a pack of entertainment and never missed a chance to showcase her acting skills. Now, as the Bigg Boss is making its return on TV with its 15th season, Rakhi has expressed her wish to enter Bigg Boss 15 with her husband, Ritesh.

Yes, you read that right. Speaking to BollywoodLife, Rakhi revealed that she wants her husband to realise that they both are married. She was quoted saying, "I want ki mera husband jaye. He should learn and feel ki usne mujhse shaadi ki hai. With him even I want to go. I want Salman Khan and Bigg Boss unko sabak sikhaye andar jaake. He should know that one doesn’t leave his wife like this after getting married."

Rakhi continued that she wants her relationship to work 100 per cent. She believes in one life, one husband, one God and one world.

Further, talking about her alleged separation from her husband Ritesh, Rakhi showed heaps of praises and said, "Mere husband ne na mujhe chhora hai na pakda hai. It’s hanging. But I am proud of my husband. He is a very nice guy and is damn intelligent. He is a very good businessman and well educated. But he is very short-tempered. Mujhe lagta hai ki woh Bigg Boss House me jaakar sudhar payenge. Insaan ka sara temperament Bigg Boss house mein neeche aa jaata hai."

Meanwhile, the actress is in the news for revealing the name of the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11's winner during her interaction with the paparazzi.

On the work front, Rakhi Sawant's new song 'Dream Mein Entry' released a few days ago which received an amazing response from the audience. In the song, the actress is showcasing her killer dance moves. Dream Mein Entry is penned by Vishwas Rane, and sung by Jyotica Tangri and rapped by Prikshit Gupta (Parry G). The music is composed by Gourav Dasgupta and produced by Apeiruss Music.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv