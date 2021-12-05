New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Rakhi Sawant recently entered Bigg Boss 15 house with her husband Ritesh, shutting up the trollers for calling her wedding 'publicity stunt'. However, the news around her husband seems to be not dying. Earlier, rumours were rife that the person who entered the house as 'Rakhi's Husband' is actually a cameraman from the Bigg Boss team.

Now, a new report is doing rounds that Rakhi will break her marriage with Ritesh in the upcoming episodes of Bigg Boss 15. Yes, you read that right, as per a report in Telly Chakkar, the entertainment queen will announce her separation from her darling husband on live television and tell the audience that she will leave him forever.

Though there is no official confirmation regarding the same, fans feel it to be true as she is known for entertaining the audience with her antics.

For unversed, Rakhi got married to her NRI husband in 2019, and she even shared a series of pics on her Instagram handle. However, in the images, she didn't reveal the face of her husband.

Well, if this report turns out to be true then, it will be interesting to see how the story unfolds to Rakhi and Ritesh's separation in Bigg Boss 15 house.

Meanwhile, the makers are leaving no stones unturned to keep the viewers hooked to their show. They introduced five wild cards earlier, and now they are planning to introduce more wild cards to keep the non-VIP contestants on their toes. Reportedly, they are in talks with Shehnaaz Gill to enter the house as a guest and guide the non-VIP contestants on their way to the top.

Talking about the recent episode, a huge fight broke out between Shamita Shetty and Abhijeet Bhichukale, when the latter called actress 'pair ki jutti'.

