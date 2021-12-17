New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 15 has turned into a verbal battleground as every now and then, contestants are seen having an ugly spat with their co-housemates. In the recent episode, Devoleena Bhattacharjee was seen losing her patience with her 'good friend' Abhijeet Bichukale. It happened so, during the Museum Task when Abhijeet stole the artefacts for her, he demanded a 'kiss' in return. On hearing this, she warned him not to cross the line.

Later, Devoleena was seen discussing this matter with other housemates, who pacified her by saying that since they both are good friends so, Abhijeet may have not said it intentionally. However, Tejasswi Prakash had a different opinion, and she supported the actress.

Not satisfied with their opinion, Devoleena then narrated her ordeal to Rakhi Sawant, who immediately reacted and called Abhijeet 'tharki'. She also asked if Abhijeet is 'Mika Singh'.

For unversed, Mika Singh is a veteran singer who once kissed Rakhi on his birthday in 2006. This act became a huge controversy in the entertainment industry, and the actress was seen levelling serious allegations against the singer. However, now the two are great friends and once Mika had said that no one understands Rakhi better than him.

Coming back to Devoleena's ordeal, this gave rise to a verbal spat between Shamita Setty and Tejasswi. The latter said, "Just because Abhijeet and Devoleena keep joking every time, doesn't mean he can demand a kiss." To this, Bollywood actress replies that they both share a great bond and if anyone tries to harm or hurt any woman then, she would be the first one to raise the voice.

Later, Rashami Desai mocked Devoleena and said, "ungli dogi toh haath pakdenge hi". This didn't go down well with the latter, and she burst out in anger, bringing Rashami's past with Sidharth Shukla and her liking for Umar Riaz.

It seems the upcoming episode would be fun to watch as viewers will get to witness a catfight between Devoleena and Rashami.

