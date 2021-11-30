New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 15 is getting entertaining ever since wild card entered the show, they added the right punch to keep the viewers hooked. In the recent episode, they were seen assigning the duties to the non-VIP contestants, namely Pratik Sehajpal, Umar Riaz, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Rajiv Adatia and Nishant Bhat. However, some have turned rebellious and are turning down the duties.

Rakhi ordered Pratik cleaning and chopping duties and banned Rajiv from entering the kitchen as he 'spits' a lot. This didn't go down well with the model, and he was seen engaging in a verbal spat with the entertainment queen in the bathroom area.

The spat got nasty when Rakhi passed a homophobic remark on Rajiv, calling him "meetha" (gay). While talking to Nishant, she said, "Ye Rajiv khud bhi Meetha hai Aur itni meethi chai banayi hai”. Though channel muted the words, Rakhi's gestures spoke all.

Rajiv didn't react at Rakhi's face as he was unaware of the meaning of the "meetha" word, but after learning about it, he was seen complaining to Rashami Desai and Umar that he is upset and felt very bad.

Umar supported Rajiv while Rashami advised him to tell Rakhi that he is upset. She further defended Rakhi by saying that the entertainment queen has a habit of saying things for fun.

Later by the day, when Rajiv was chatting with Umar and Karan, he told them that he used to be a fan of Rakhi, but now she has lost all the respect.

Talking about the upcoming episode, Rakhi's husband Ritesh and Umar will be seen getting into a physical fight during the task, where they have to save the coins they collected for their teams. This fight leads to some unfair decisions by Devoleena, who was the sanchalak of the task.

Seeing this, non VIP contestants will take a vow to make the lives of all the VIP contestants miserable.

