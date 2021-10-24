New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 15 house and ts contestants are turning happening with each passing day. With the going twists and turns, one of the big events which took place is model Rajiv Adatia's entry. Yes, this London-based event planner and fashion model who is Shilpa and Shamita Shetty's rakhi brother made a grand entry into the show as the first wildcard contestant.

He was welcomed by the host Salman Khan during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Saturday. Rajiv, who has known Shamita for almost 10 years spoke at length about her before stepping inside Bigg Boss 15 house. In an interview with Hindustan Times, the model revealed that both the Shetty sisters tie rakhi to him annually. He told, “I have known them for 10-12 years. I met Shilpa, Shamita and aunty (their mother Sunanda Shetty)."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajiv Adatia (@rajivadatia)

He further went on to reveal that he dislikes Vishal in the show. “The person I do not like is Vishal Kotian. He is a two-faced person. I do not know how he shuttles between those, I do not even understand what is it that he is doing. He knows he is in the Bigg Boss house and at some point, somebody will eventually reveal what he is doing. With Shamita also, he is trying to make a brother-sister bond or something. She calls him anna, whatever….basically he is playing her," he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajiv Adatia (@rajivadatia)

That's not all, he even went on to call Vishal 'stupid creature' because he has been talking behind people's back especially Jay's. Rajiv added, “Not just that. He is also bitching on Jay Bhanushali. Stupid creature. Vishal is two-faced and I do not like people like that. If you have the ba***, tell Shamita ‘this is what I did’. Why can’t you own up your own actions? Why do you have to be in the good books of everyone?"

Well, now it'll be interesting to see what new twists Rajiv brings to the table. Meanwhile, stay tuned with us for more updates on Bigg Boss 15.

For the unversed, Bigg Boss 15 airs on Colors TV daily.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal