Bigg Boss 15: The BB makers have dropped a new promo, warning contestants that they will have to give up their 'comforts' to get into the house.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 15 is creating a heavy buzz as all the viewers are excited to witness the new theme and how contestants will cope. Bigg Boss is one of the biggest reality shows on Indian television, and when we talk about the best host, there is only one name-- Salman Khan. He is non-biased, and one of the most entertaining hosts, and his fans are waiting for him with bated breath.

A few weeks ago, Salman Khan introduced a quirky theme for the 15th season of Bigg Boss. Now, the makers have dropped another promo, warning contestants that they will have to give up their comforts to get into the Bigg Boss 15 house. The promo starts with Salman asking Vishwasuntree how the contestant will sleep amid these mosquitoes, to this, she replied that the journey to enter BB 15 house will be filled with obstacles.

Sharing the promo, makers captioned the video as, "Iss baar #BB15 ka 'suffer' hoga jungle se shuru! How excited are you?"

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

As soon as they dropped the promo, fans bombarded the comment section and expressed their excitement to watch the show. Among all was Bigg Boss' ex-contestant Arshi Khan. She expressed her eagerness to watch the show and wrote, "Woow what a promo". A user wrote, "This one is going most Mysterious season ever" Another user wrote, “Damn! I am so excited to watch BB 15 that too with so many of my favourite contestants! Can’t hold the excitement level”.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 15: Here's when Salman Khan's show will start on Colors TV; know how many Bigg Boss OTT contestants will join

Meanwhile, makers have still not confirmed whether viewers will get to see the commoners or not. So far, Reem Sheikh, Arjun Bijlani, Neha Marda and Disha Vakani have been rumoured to enter the controversial house. Also, two top contestants from Bigg Boss OTT will join the contestants. If rumours are to be believed then, Bigg Boss 15 will hit the TV screens from October 3, 2021.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv