New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 15 is inching closer to Weekend Ka Vaar and ahead of that the viewers are going to witness high octane drama and action in the BB house. In the upcoming episode, non VIP members, namely Pratik Sehajpal and Karan Kundrra, will be once again at loggerheads. Well, it all happened after Kunddra lost his cool and got physical with Pratik during the task.

As per the promo, during the sword task, Karan starts throwing mud at the contestants in a wake to distract them. However, this doesn't go down well with Pratik and he questions his actions. Karan charges towards Pratik and bumps his chest on his chest, also he allegedly kicks Pratik.

Karan's behaviour leaves Pratik in shock and he is seen having an emotional breakdown. Later, he tries to point out Karan's behaviour but Tejasswi Prakash intervenes and defends his darling boyfriend. She accuses Pratik of his inappropriate behaviour during the tasks and says, "Kholu main apna mooh, task mein tera haanth ladkiyon ko kahan kahan lagte hain. Thappad tak pade hue hain." On hearing this, Pratik breaks down into tears and is crying inconsolably. He says, "Mere ko rona aa raha hai, kya karoon (I feel like crying) and to what extent can this go? I just want to know that."

Here have a look:

Meanwhile, Nishant Bhat also breaks down into tears in front of Karan after seeing Pratik in a bad state. Seeing this Karan tries to console him and says, "We all have lost it on the show."

Another part of the promo shows Shamita Shetty and Devoleena Bhattacharjee engaging in a nasty verbal spat. The fight takes a tragic turn when the two tries to physically harm each other. Unable to bear the exertion, Shamita faints and Karan immediately rushes her towards the medical room.

