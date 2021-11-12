New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The past few days in Bigg Boss 15's house was high on drama and emotions. Afsana Khan was thrown out of the house for her violent behaviour. Before leaving the house, she threatened to file a case against Rajiv Adatia for touching her inappropriately. After her exit, the atmosphere of the BB house turned depressing. However, soon the house will regain its zeal when Umar Riaz and Pratik Sehajpal will start fighting over a petty issue.

In the promo of the upcoming episode, Pratik and Umar argue over the kitchen duty when the former asks Umar's decision about distributing essentials for dinner. On hearing this, Umar gets angry and calls him "bawarchi". He further added that Pratik should be thankful to him, else he would have been cleaning the toilet.

Soon the fight takes a nasty turn when Umar points a finger at his class saying, "Tu jab bolta hai, tab dikhta hai tu kahan se hai." This doesn't go down well with Pratik, and he burst out in anger, saying, "khaandaan pe mat ja", and warns him to not drag his family in this conversation.

Here have a look:

Well, this is not the first time the two had a nasty fight. The duo has been at loggerheads ever since ey entered the house. A few weeks ago, fans saw a spark of friendship between the two, however, they are back to square one.

Meanwhile, this week, except Karan Kunddra, Umar Riaz, Nishant Bhat and Tejasswi Prakas, all the other contestants are nominated for this week's eviction. However, rumour is doing rounds that there will be no eviction this week. Also, in the forthcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode audience will see Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan gracing the Bigg Boss 15 stage with Salman Khan to promote their movie Bunty Aur Babli 2.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv