New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 15 contestant Pratik Sehajpal ended up in trouble after he unscrewed the bathroom lock from outside while his co-contestant Vidhi Pandya was having a shower. As per the promo of the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss, Pratik can be seen breaking the bathroom lock while Vidhi Pandya was having a bath inside.

Sharing the video on its official Instagram handle, they captioned, "Phir se hui @pratiksehajpal aur gharwalon ki beech ladai! Dekhiye kya hoga gharwalon ka agla step tonight at 10:30 PM only on #Colors. Catch it before TV on @vootselect. #BB15 #BiggBoss15."

As co-contestant Vidhi Pandya confronted Pratik Sehajpal as to why did he do such a thing, Sehjapal ended up giving a justification that he did not have wrong intentions. Later, the promo showed a heated argument between Karan Kundrra and Sehajpal where the former asked Pratik not to play such kinds of pathetic games with any of the female members in the house.

On the other hand, adding a twist to the episode, the Junglewasi's agreed that there were no ill intentions of Pratik while taking such a step, however, the timing of his action was wrong.

Earlier also, Pratik had a nasty and intense fight with Jay Bhanushali and it prompted Bigg Boss to nominate each member of the house for elimination.

The reality TV show, Bigg Boss 15, was premiered on October 2 on Colors TV. Among the 16 contestants, 13 contestants have freshly joined the show whereas the rest of the 3 contestants are from the Bigg Boss OTT house.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen