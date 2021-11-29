New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 15 has taken an interesting turn after the entry of wild cards, namely Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rakhi Sawant and her husband, Ritesh. All the four weld cards are VIPs and have the power to dictate the orders and new rules to the non-VIP contestants. However, this will not go down well with any of the non-VIP contestants.

As per the promo of the forthcoming episode, a major verbal spat will break out between Rashami and Pratik Sehajpal over his duties. The latter has been assigned cleaning and chopping duties by Rakhi. To this, he says that it's too much. Later, Rashami points out to Pratik that he has not cleaned the living room properly and calls him "bail-buddhi". This didn't go down well with Pratik, he snaps saying, "a I am ok I am bael-buddhi, you are a bael".

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

This fight tense up the atmosphere and VIPs get aggravated. To assert their authority, Rakhi accused Rajiv that his spit is all over the food. The entertainment queen ordered him that from now on he will not cook the breakfast.

When this was not enough, Bigg Boss decided to send Abhijeet Bhichukale to add more spice to the house. His entry will trigger more fights in the house as Umar Riaz refuses to shift his bed for him. He will be heard saying, "VIPs gaye bhaad me.”

Meanwhile, in the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode we saw, Rakhi and Ritesh targetting Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash and calling their relationship 'fake'. Rakhi tells Tejasswi, “You get cosy with him in bed and you say there is nothing? What is this, 'I like you but I don’t love you'. We are feeling this, so imagine what the audience must be thinking.”

Well, one can say the wild cards have added the right amount of spice and entertainment in the BB house with their entry.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv