New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Finally, the makers of Bigg Boss 15 has ended the suspense and has revealed the name of the celebrity who is going to host Bigg Boss OTT. No, you guessed it wrong, it's neither Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill nor Rohit Shetty. The host of digital Bigg Boss is going to be ace Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar.

Yes, you read that right, its a dream come true for the KJo, who will be seen stepping in the shoe of superstar Salman Khan for 6 long weeks before move seamlessly into Colors 'Bigg Boss 15'. This decision has been taken to make the Bigg Boss OTT bit spicier and sassier, well Karan Johar is a perfect choice. He is quick-witted, wise and has an ability to keep the audience engaged.

The overjoyed Karan Johar shared his excitement to host the show and said, "My mom and I are huge Bigg Boss fans and wouldn’t miss it for a day. As a viewer, it keeps me hugely entertained with dollops of drama. For decades now, I have always enjoyed hosting shows and now with Bigg Boss OTT… it will surely be Over the Top. It’s my mother’s dream come true.”

He further promised the viewers to make Bigg Boss OTT 'dramatic and sensational'.

“I hope I can live up to the audience’s and my friends’ expectations, make Weekend Ka Vaar with the contestants an enjoyable affair in my own style and up the ante on the entertainment quotient,” he added.

Now, we can say that with Karan Johar's entry into the show as host, Bigg Boss OTT is literally going to be 'Over The Top'. The show will have a mix of social media stars, celebs, influencers and commoners. Apart from this, it will give special powers to viewers under 'Janta Factor' wherein they will be able to introduce a task or eliminate the contestant. So get ready to be part of this crazy rollercoaster ride as it is going to kick off from August 8, 2021, only on Voot.

Isn't it exciting? What are your thoughts? Do let us know!

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv