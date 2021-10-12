New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 15 has kick-started, and contestants are leaving no stones unturned to keep the viewers entertained. From love angle to nasty fights, in just a week time, they have given enough content to keep the viewers hooked. Also, they showed the doors to one contestant who gave only passing shots, that is, Sahil Shroff.

Now as the show is proceeding, viewers have pinned their hopes on contestants such as Karan Kundrra, Pratik Sehajpal, Jay Bhanushali, Umar Riaz, Tejasswi Prakash and Nishant Bhat to carry forward the show. As per the audience, Karan and Tejasswi are coming out as very strong personalities while Jay is turning aggressive.

Earlier, reports were doing rounds that Jay Bhanushali is the highest paid contestant as he was finalised at the last minute, while others claimed that Karan Kundrra is the most expensive contestant. So to clear the confusion as to who is the highest and least paid contestant, here we have brought you a complete list of contestants per week remuneration. Take a look below:

Jay Bhanushali- The popular host and actor is reportedly being paid the highest amount of Rs 11 lakh per week.

Tejasswi Prakash and Afsana Khan- They are the second-highest-paid contestant as they are being paid Rs 10 lakh per week.

Karan Kundrra- A popular TV actor is apparently being paid Rs 8 lakh per week.

Shamita Shetty- Bigg Boss OTT's second runner up is getting Rs 5 lakh per week.

Akasa- Naagin singer is being paid Rs 5 lakh per week.

Donal Bisht- Roop: Mard Ka Naya Swaroop actress is being paid 4 lakh per week.

Vidhi Pandya- Udaan actress is apparently being paid Rs 4 lakh per week.

Umar Riaz- Asim Riaz's brother, who is a doctor turned model-actor, is being paid Rs 3 lakh per week.

Nishant Bhat- Popular choreographer is being paid 2 lakh per week.

Pratik Sehajpal- Reality show star is also being paid Rs 2 lakh per week.

Ieshaan Sehgaal- Meisha Iyer- Love birds of Bigg Boss 15 house are also receiving Rs 2 lakh per week.

Vishal Kotian- Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev actor is getting Rs 2 lakh per week.

Simba Nagpal- Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actor is the lowest-paid contestant of this season. He is getting Rs 1 lakh per week.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv