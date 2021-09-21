Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan's show will kick-start from October 2. Reportedly, the shoot of the first episode will happen on October 1. scroll down to know who is entering

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss OTT has ended, and now viewers are waiting for Bigg Boss 15 with bated breath. The digital version of Bigg Boss kick-started on August 8, 2021, on Voot and witnessed its Grand Finale on September 18, wherein Divya Agarwal was declared the winner. The show created a heavy buzz on social media platforms, and it was rumoured that the Bigg Boss OTT winner will enter Salman Khan's upcoming show. However, we have got hands-on interesting news that will leave you surprised.

As per a report in SpotBoyE, a source has informed the portal that Divya Agarwal will not be part of the new season. Instead, Bigg Boss OTT's first runner-up Nishant Bhat will be entering the show.

The choreographer will make a grand entry with Pratik Sehajpal on the premiere of Bigg Boss 15. "Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal both are in quarantine in the same hotel in Mumbai and will be making a grand entry in Bigg Boss 15 house with other contestants, "SpotBoyE quoted source saying.

The source further added, "The new contestants will also be going for their quarantine on September 21 and 23 respectively."

Well, if this report turns out to be true then, it will be interesting to see Nishant playing his game with the new set of contestants.

For unversed, Pratik Sehajpal was also among the five finalists, however, he walked out of the show on the night of the finale with a briefcase and became the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 15.

Talking about Bigg Boss 15, the show will kick-start from October 2. Reportedly, the shoot of the first episode will happen on October 1. This year, the theme of Bigg Boss is quite quirky, which is Jungle, and Salman has already warned the contestants that they will not get suvidhaein.

